Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marathon Gold Co. (TSE:MOZ – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.75.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOZ shares. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.35 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.70 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

TSE:MOZ opened at C$0.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$304.84 million, a P/E ratio of -38.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 8.40. Marathon Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.73 and a 12-month high of C$2.18.

Marathon Gold ( TSE:MOZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Gold will post -0.0305085 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with four mineralized deposits located in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

