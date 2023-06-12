MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $267.51 and last traded at $267.94. Approximately 96,115 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 351,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $307.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.14.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.74%.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

