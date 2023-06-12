Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,821,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 392,861 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $46,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $598,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Outfront Media by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 77,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,931,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,663,000 after acquiring an additional 610,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 75,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 31,200 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Trading Down 0.6 %

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OUT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $15.06. 1,958,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,791,985. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is 181.82%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.