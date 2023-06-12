Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,545,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,476 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $62,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $209,132,000. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,416,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,018 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $38,389,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the third quarter worth about $31,439,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FHN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.62 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 256,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 42,036 shares of company stock worth $436,725 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FHN traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $11.81. 10,934,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,415,868. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $863.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

