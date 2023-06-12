Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2,293.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 260,053 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,187 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Stryker worth $63,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Gries Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 51,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,474,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SYK shares. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.00.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

SYK traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, reaching $279.92. The company had a trading volume of 851,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,720. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.98. The company has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.75, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $306.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

See Also

