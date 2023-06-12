Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 600,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,313 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.32% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $62,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.65.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.32. 810,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,316,894. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.73 and a 1 year high of $117.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.53 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $596.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 4.02%. Equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $825,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,755.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.13, for a total value of $961,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,941,382.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $5,627,665. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.