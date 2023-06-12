Marshall Wace LLP Buys 482,785 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,785 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $40,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RVLV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 14.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 55.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Revolve Group by 52.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the period. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RVLV. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Revolve Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Revolve Group stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,591. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.13. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

(Get Rating)

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.