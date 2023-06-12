Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 164.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 382,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,709 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.16% of BioNTech worth $57,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNTX. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioNTech during the second quarter worth about $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BNTX stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $109.79. 480,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,177. BioNTech SE has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $188.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.90.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.98 earnings per share. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on BioNTech from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BioNTech from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.07.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

