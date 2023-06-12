Marshall Wace LLP Has $45.91 Million Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 153,893 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in MasTec were worth $45,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 39,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,630 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MasTec by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MTZ shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on MasTec from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen increased their price target on MasTec from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley increased their price target on MasTec from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of NYSE MTZ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.96. 416,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,961. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.47. MasTec, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $112.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.97.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. MasTec had a positive return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

