Marshall Wace LLP Has $49.37 Million Stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 894,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,552 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Yum China were worth $49,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,757,971 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $182,104,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,325,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,147,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on YUMC shares. OTR Global raised shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $59.53. 1,162,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,969. The company has a market cap of $24.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.47 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.61.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Insider Activity at Yum China

In related news, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,901,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Stories

