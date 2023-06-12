Marshall Wace LLP Has $49.54 Million Holdings in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,024,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235,305 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.87% of Flywire worth $49,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Flywire in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Flywire by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Flywire Stock Up 1.4 %
Flywire stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.16. The stock had a trading volume of 780,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.86 and a beta of 1.15. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.58.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Flywire from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.
About Flywire
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
