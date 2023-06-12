Marshall Wace LLP Has $57.53 Million Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 213.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,137,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,858,876 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.64% of Carnival Co. & worth $57,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 19.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after buying an additional 17,815,226 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,460.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,774,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211,800 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 175.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,491,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,415 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 2,422.5% in the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 2,186,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $8,160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on CCL. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Carnival Co. & Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.72. 125,967,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,016,219. The company has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $15.10.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.65) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.