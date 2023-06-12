Marshall Wace LLP Has $59.58 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.14% of Workday worth $59,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 1,168.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Workday by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 312 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $5.27 on Monday, reaching $209.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,861,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,511. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.55, a P/E/G ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.93 and its 200 day moving average is $192.13. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $218.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.44.

In other news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,865 shares in the company, valued at $28,328,146.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director Christa Davies sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.21, for a total value of $7,106,928.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 132,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,328,146.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,090 shares of company stock worth $15,643,099 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

