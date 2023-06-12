Marshall Wace LLP Has $59.64 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,670 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 109,539 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.05% of American Express worth $59,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $173.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,558,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,423,265. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. American Express has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $182.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

