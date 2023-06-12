Marshall Wace LLP Has $65.05 Million Stock Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $65,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,824 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $26,812,000 after purchasing an additional 492,174 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in Peabody Energy by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,304,605 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $34,468,000 after purchasing an additional 98,274 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Peabody Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 29,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

BTU stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.43. 2,862,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,379. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the coal producer to purchase up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on BTU. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

Featured Stories

