Marshall Wace LLP Has $67.04 Million Stock Holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,264,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 740,260 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $67,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6,821.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,591,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $134,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,572,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $122,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,240 shares in the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,347,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 860.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 762,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,571,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPR. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.71.

Spirit AeroSystems Price Performance

NYSE SPR traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $31.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,177,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,520,549. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $38.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average is $30.71.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($1.38). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 365.67% and a negative net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

Further Reading

