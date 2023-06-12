Marshall Wace LLP Increases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72,678 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $50,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,607,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,475,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,523,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,292,000 after purchasing an additional 875,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,712,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,579,000 after purchasing an additional 295,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,457,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,048,000 after purchasing an additional 50,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 4.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,207,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at M&T Bank

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB traded down $1.57 on Monday, hitting $125.35. 1,152,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,401. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.10. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MTB. UBS Group lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.42.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

