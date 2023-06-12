Marshall Wace LLP Invests $42.16 Million in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 685,449 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,162,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.10% of Devon Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

DVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

NYSE:DVN traded down $0.47 on Monday, reaching $49.40. 8,601,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,258,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day moving average is $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

