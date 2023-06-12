Marshall Wace LLP Raises Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,230,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,240,401 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.00% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $51,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,160,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549,673 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,193,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011,300 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,528,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter worth $17,544,000. 57.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NCLH stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,653,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,485,307. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 23.54% and a negative return on equity of 448.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 249.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.90) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $75,388.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,865,976.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

