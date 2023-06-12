Marshall Wace LLP Sells 122,142 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its holdings in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 830,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 122,142 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $52,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $490,918,000 after buying an additional 78,998 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 13.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,751,860 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 561,339 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 14.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,512,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $145,274,000 after buying an additional 323,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,344,684 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $148,841,000 after buying an additional 1,052,454 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,717,000 after buying an additional 78,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Mizuho downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.50.

Shares of PDCE stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.11. 1,970,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,151. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $83.42. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 6.82%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $137,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,070 shares in the company, valued at $37,383,049.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,700 shares of company stock worth $1,874,079. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

