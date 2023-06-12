Marshall Wace LLP Sells 184,598 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,797,434 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184,598 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Flex were worth $60,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Flex by 119.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,551,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,729,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741,044 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Flex by 343.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,938,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,593,000 after buying an additional 1,501,100 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 114.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,491,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,509,000 after buying an additional 1,327,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flex in the third quarter valued at $18,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $32,352.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,841.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 408,389 shares of company stock valued at $10,681,519. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.69. 3,122,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,791,889. Flex Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.18 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 2.61%. Analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

