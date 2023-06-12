Marshall Wace LLP Sells 3,081,527 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,022,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,081,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.67% of Medical Properties Trust worth $44,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tobam bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPW stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.21. 14,732,281 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,329,569. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $17.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 232.00%.

A number of analysts have commented on MPW shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.23.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading

