Marshall Wace LLP Sells 399,945 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 749,832 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 399,945 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.48% of Performance Food Group worth $43,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Stock Up 0.4 %

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Performance Food Group news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at $8,486,578.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.41. 647,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,101,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.01. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.51 and a fifty-two week high of $63.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Read More

