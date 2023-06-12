Marshall Wace LLP Sells 853,766 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 536,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 853,766 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $56,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IFF. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IFF traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,644,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,735. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.11 and a 52 week high of $129.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IFF has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insider Activity at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total transaction of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.