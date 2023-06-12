Marshall Wace LLP Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 425,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,656 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of Zscaler worth $47,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Zscaler by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 723,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,904,000 after acquiring an additional 92,100 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 326,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,504,000 after purchasing an additional 122,959 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $664,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after buying an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZS. UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. KGI Securities downgraded Zscaler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Zscaler Stock Up 3.4 %

ZS traded up $5.14 on Monday, reaching $155.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,982,714. The stock has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.08 and a beta of 0.84. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.38 and its 200 day moving average is $118.01.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total transaction of $389,249.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,155,334.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,625. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.