Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $412.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $389.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,982 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $427.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average is $361.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.12. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

