Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 24.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,059,704.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $311,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 225,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,059,704.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,363 shares of company stock worth $6,874,120 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.4 %

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $2.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,402,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,638,846. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.97.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -126.32%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage, and custom solutions. The firm designs, develops, and sells integrated circuits. The company was founded by Wei Li Dai, Pantas Sutardja, and Sehat Sutardja in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

