Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.32

Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.32 and last traded at $85.20, with a volume of 46717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $84.31.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maximus in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Maximus had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

In other Maximus news, insider Michelle F. Link sold 1,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.53, for a total value of $156,515.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $165,501.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Maximus by 1,722.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 638,291 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,806,000 after purchasing an additional 603,270 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,656,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,239 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Maximus by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213,308 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $89,040,000 after buying an additional 36,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government health and human services programs, and the provision of technology solutions to government. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers business process services (BPS), appeals and assessments, and related consulting work for U.S.

