MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Shares Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of MDU Resources Group worth $6,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 14,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in MDU Resources Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 535,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,259,000 after buying an additional 14,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

Shares of MDU stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.75. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.40 and a 12-month high of $32.53.

MDU Resources Group Announces Dividend

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th will be issued a $0.2225 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 12th. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MDU. Bank of America upgraded MDU Resources Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on MDU Resources Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About MDU Resources Group

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 84 transmission and 294 distribution substations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.