ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Thursday, April 20th.
ME Group International Stock Up 3.4 %
LON MEGP traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 165.20 ($2.05). 953,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,601. ME Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £624.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.19.
ME Group International Company Profile
ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.
