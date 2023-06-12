ME Group International (LON:MEGP) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of ME Group International (LON:MEGP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a GBX 200 ($2.49) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.24) target price on shares of ME Group International in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get ME Group International alerts:

ME Group International Stock Up 3.4 %

LON MEGP traded up GBX 5.40 ($0.07) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 165.20 ($2.05). 953,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,601. ME Group International has a 52-week low of GBX 80 ($0.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 166.80 ($2.07). The company has a market cap of £624.70 million, a P/E ratio of 1,652.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 135.19.

ME Group International Company Profile

ME Group International plc operates, sells, and services a range of instant-service equipment in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Ireland, and Asia Pacific. It operates coin-operated automatic photobooths for identification and fun purposes, as well as vending equipment, including digital photo kiosks, laundry machines, business service equipment, amusement machines, and children's rides.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ME Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ME Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.