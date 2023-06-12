Merchants Bancorp (MBINO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on July 3rd

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of MBINO stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,973. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.86 and a twelve month high of $24.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.46.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

