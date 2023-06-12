Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM) Announces $0.52 Quarterly Dividend

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.5156 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINM traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $20.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of Merchants Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $81,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $106,182.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

