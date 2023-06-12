Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MBINN traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.50. 5,504 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,775. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.92 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.33.

Insider Transactions at Merchants Bancorp

In other news, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,327,953.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Petrie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $85,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael J. Dunlap purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $81,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,953.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $106,182.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

