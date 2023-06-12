Metahero (HERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $245,015.11

Metahero (HERO) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $22.65 million and $245,015.11 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002816 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000378 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00018344 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00006700 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) is a token. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,866,213,223 tokens. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.”

