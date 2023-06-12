Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Gap Down to $43.43

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $43.43, but opened at $42.28. Methanex shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 236,727 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MEOH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.27.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Methanex Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is presently 18.72%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEOH. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in Methanex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

