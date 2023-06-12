Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.183 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.55-1.75 EPS.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 0.1 %

MEI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.07. 245,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.79. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $280.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com cut Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,967,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $10,867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 662.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 226,270 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after acquiring an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 306,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 61,030 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Stories

