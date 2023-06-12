MetisDAO 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.85 Million (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 12th. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for $18.83 or 0.00072904 BTC on major exchanges. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $84.11 million and $1.85 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00019807 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018965 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015437 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25,823.48 or 0.99977770 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002497 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its launch date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,466,403 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,466,402.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 19.05822471 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 117 active market(s) with $1,561,931.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.