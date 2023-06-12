Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.02) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MXC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The stock had a trading volume of 827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,576. Mexco Energy has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.63.

Mexco Energy Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 0.81%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Mexco Energy by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

