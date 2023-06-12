MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 162,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 305,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.66. 1,151,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,736,335. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.81. MGIC Investment Co. has a 12-month low of $11.38 and a 12-month high of $16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 72.70% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Several brokerages have commented on MTG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

