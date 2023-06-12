Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
MHVYF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.
About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHVYF)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.