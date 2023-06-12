Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

MHVYF traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $32.80 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.58.

Get Mitsubishi Heavy Industries alerts:

About Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Plants and Infrastructure Systems, Logistics, Thermal and Drive Systems, and Aircraft, Defense and Space. The Energy segment handles clean gas and steam power systems, nuclear power systems, compressors, and marine machinery.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.