Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 191.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Mohawk Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MHK traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $96.67. The company had a trading volume of 329,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -43.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.28. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.01 and a twelve month high of $137.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day moving average is $103.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MHK shares. Loop Capital upgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.08.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment manufactures ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.