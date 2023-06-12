Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.80. 92,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 83,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mondee Stock Down 0.9 %
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Mondee
Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mondee (MOND)
- Can Cardinal Health Fly Higher In 2023?
- DraftKings Stock, Is There Royally Good Upside Ahead?
- Disney Stock Could Double: Return To Historical Performance
- For AI Exposure, Try Global Artificial Intelligence ETF
- 3 Penny Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.