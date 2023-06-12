Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Mondee Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) traded down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.44 and last traded at $8.80. 92,643 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 83,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Mondee from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Mondee alerts:

Mondee Stock Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.84 million. Research analysts expect that Mondee Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mondee in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Mondee during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mondee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mondee

(Get Rating)

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology company in the leisure and corporate travel markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Travel Marketplace and SaaS Platform. The Travel Marketplace segment primarily engages in sale of airline tickets through its platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mondee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.