Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Monroe Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years. Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 91.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get Monroe Capital alerts:

Monroe Capital Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:MRCC traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.23. The stock had a trading volume of 78,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,095. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Monroe Capital has a 1-year low of $6.80 and a 1-year high of $10.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.06. The company has a market cap of $178.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Monroe Capital by 13.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 10,456 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monroe Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 131,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monroe Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 18.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monroe Capital Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to our stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Monroe Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monroe Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.