Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,669 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 117.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,424,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $148,989,000 after buying an additional 1,308,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 32.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,494,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $214,728,000 after purchasing an additional 862,354 shares during the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,203,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, for a total transaction of $128,478,799.90. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 10,754,968 shares of company stock valued at $627,333,190 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OXY shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.76.

NYSE OXY traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,736,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,464,950. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.16. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.