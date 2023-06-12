Moran Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,178 Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 437.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Celsius in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 67.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CELH stock traded up $5.70 on Monday, hitting $144.89. 552,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,047,201. The stock has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.86 and a beta of 1.81. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.11 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.15 and a 200-day moving average of $103.45.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $259.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total value of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,368,048.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 537,133 shares of company stock worth $52,736,516 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CELH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $129.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.89.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

