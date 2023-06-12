Moran Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,888 CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 317.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,935,000 after acquiring an additional 941,076 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 1,456.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 542,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,659,000 after acquiring an additional 507,190 shares during the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 566,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,540,000 after acquiring an additional 377,455 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,923,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,716,000 after purchasing an additional 364,887 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in CBIZ by 581.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 159,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 136,100 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ware H. Grove sold 18,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $980,444.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,560,752.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,317,413 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

CBZ traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $53.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.18. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $53.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63 and a beta of 0.75.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. CBIZ’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

