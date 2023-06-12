Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Stock Performance

CR traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,110. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

