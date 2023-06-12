Moran Wealth Management LLC Invests $327,000 in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,255 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Crane Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $2,867,617.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CR traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $79.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,110. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $83.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.41. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.80 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

