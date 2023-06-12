Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $357,000 Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,941,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,637.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 361,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,968,000 after acquiring an additional 340,923 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,515,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,571,000 after purchasing an additional 207,808 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,947,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 700,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,608,000 after acquiring an additional 93,229 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SLY traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,244. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $93.98.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

