Moran Wealth Management LLC Makes New $358,000 Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Newmont by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 5,484 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Newmont by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Shares of NEM stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.98. 4,321,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,072,680. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is -242.42%.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,352.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

