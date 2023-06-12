Moran Wealth Management LLC Takes $220,000 Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 4.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MGPI traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.26. 48,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,376. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.01 and a 12 month high of $125.74.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

MGP Ingredients ( NASDAQ:MGPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $201.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.43 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.86%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at MGP Ingredients

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 5,415 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.33, for a total value of $499,966.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 162,746 shares in the company, valued at $15,026,338.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 15,146 shares of company stock worth $1,410,633 over the last three months. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products, Branded Spirits and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

Featured Articles

